CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.63.

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a one year low of C$95.45 and a one year high of C$120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

