Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $5.98 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $171.64 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00035457 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $875.91 or 0.05200674 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497496 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.73 or 0.29477874 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

