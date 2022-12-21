Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Trading Up 16.4%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) shares were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, HSBC lowered Champion Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

