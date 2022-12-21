Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,307 shares during the period. QuinStreet makes up approximately 1.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 4.72% of QuinStreet worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.85 million, a P/E ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

