Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

