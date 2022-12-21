Chicago Capital LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

