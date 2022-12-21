Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 3.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $54,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.