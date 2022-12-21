Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $443.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

