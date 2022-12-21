Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 57,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

