Chicago Capital LLC Sells 212,902 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,902 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

