Chicago Capital LLC Sells 241 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $188.29 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.