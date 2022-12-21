Chicago Capital LLC Sells 26,261 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 2.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $47,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 208.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

