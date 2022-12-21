Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

