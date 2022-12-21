Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Down 1.2%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 2,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

