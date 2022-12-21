Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $214.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

