Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $214.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.