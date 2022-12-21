CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading 6.8% Higher

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.78. 4,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

