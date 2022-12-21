Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $17.50 at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of CMTG opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

