CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 1.7%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 5,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 41,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.