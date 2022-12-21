CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $440.60

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.60 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($5.98). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.83), with a volume of 4,077 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
CML Microsystems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.42 million and a PE ratio of 3,500.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.93.
CML Microsystems Dividend Announcement
About CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.
Further Reading
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.