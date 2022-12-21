CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $440.60

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.60 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($5.98). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.83), with a volume of 4,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.42 million and a PE ratio of 3,500.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

