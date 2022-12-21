Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

