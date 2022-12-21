Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

