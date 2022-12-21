Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $26,093.34 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $169,465.63.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91.

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $946.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $772.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.