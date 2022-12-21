Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $26,093.34 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $169,465.63.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91.
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $946.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.
NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $772.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.
Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
