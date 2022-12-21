Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Up 0.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.42 and last traded at $70.90. 29,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 51,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $91.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Stories

