Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.89

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and traded as high as $39.80. Community Financial shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 11,148 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.