Compound Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.21 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Compound has a market capitalization of $240.65 million and $13.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $33.11 or 0.00196949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.27892796 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $13,116,797.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

