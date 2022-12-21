Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Price Hits $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and $5.39 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

