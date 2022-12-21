Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 2% Higher

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 14,336,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 3,124,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

About Corcel

(Get Rating)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.