Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,960 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,149,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,682,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

