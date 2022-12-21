Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,254. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

