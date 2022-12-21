Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,927. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

