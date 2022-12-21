Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 39,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 91,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 38,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

