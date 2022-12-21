Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $133.96. 3,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,060. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

