Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $273,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,534. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.