Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 246.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.