Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 1881161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRLBF. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $526.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

