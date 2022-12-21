Critical Analysis: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 3 7 4 0 2.07 Silk Road Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nevro and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $58.08, indicating a potential upside of 43.03%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.96%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -2.01% -40.89% -20.09% Silk Road Medical -45.16% -86.73% -36.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $386.90 million 3.72 -$131.36 million ($0.33) -123.06 Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 20.77 -$49.81 million ($1.63) -33.91

Silk Road Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silk Road Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nevro beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

