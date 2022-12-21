Critical Analysis: Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $24.42 million 2.38 $7.44 million $3.61 7.34 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $21.00 million 2.50 $7.30 million $5.45 7.98

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Indiana Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.67% 17.91% 1.28% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 31.94% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated five full-service offices in Huntington; 2 offices in Warsaw; and 2 offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.