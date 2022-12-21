Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 562,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 745% from the average daily volume of 66,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $938,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

