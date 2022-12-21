Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $335,128.21 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

