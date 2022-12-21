CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.19. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 457,300 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at C$29,026.40. In related news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at C$29,026.40. Also, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,515,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,163,802.32. Insiders sold a total of 897,500 shares of company stock worth $226,203 over the last three months.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

