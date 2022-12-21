CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,637. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

