Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 84,921 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 116,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.