Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,696,000 after buying an additional 415,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 473,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,314,000 after buying an additional 413,690 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,278,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,856,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

