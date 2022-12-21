Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 204,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 188,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

