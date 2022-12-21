Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.22. 19,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.74. The company has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.95.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

