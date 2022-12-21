Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $706,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

IJT traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

