Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,977 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 346,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,882,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 148,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

