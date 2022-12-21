Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,959 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $171.79. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

