Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,291 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 34,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

